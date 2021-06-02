A day after the Centre announced the cancellation of CBSE class 12 board exams , Secretary of the Central Board of Secondary Education Anurag Tripathi said the officials are in the process of structuring the criteria for Class 12 evaluation.

The CBSE Secretary has also asked the students, parents, and teachers to not panic and to "wait for it a bit".

"We will put it in the public domain once it is completed. Parents, teachers, principals and students need to wait for it a bit. Also, request all not to panic," Tripathi added.

The decision of cancelling the examination came as a relief for all stakeholders including parents, teachers and students. However, 24 hours later, there is no update as to what the criteria of assessment will be.

Will have objective criteria for results: Govt

The CBSE will now take steps to compile the results of Class 12 students according to "well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner", the Government said. Like last year, students who still want to take the exams will be given a chance when the situation improves, said the government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced the decision to cancel the CBSE Class 12 Board Examinations 2021.

The Centre's decision to cancel the CBSE Class 12 board exams this year due to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic was welcomed on Tuesday by states which said it was needed for the safety of students and teachers.

Amid continuing demands for cancellation of exams by a large section of students and parents, the ministry had called a high-level meeting last Sunday to deliberate on the issue, which was also attended by state education ministers and education secretaries.

The CBSE had proposed two options -- conducting regular exams for only major subjects at notified centres or holding shorter-duration exams at the school where a student is enrolled.

Majority of states opted for the second option which included conducting 90 minutes exams for major subjects at students' home schools. Few states also insisted on vaccinating students before going ahead with the exams.

