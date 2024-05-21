CBSE Class 12 board exam 2024: Marks verification window closes today

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday will close the 'mark verification' window for Class 12 students.
Students who are not satisfied with their Class 12 marks can register for re-evaluation of copies, verify marks, or apply for a photocopy of answer sheets by Tuesday.
Today is the last day to apply for verification of marks on cbse.gov.in.
“Although CBSE has taken a large number of possible steps in assessment and in the preparation of results, however, if students are still not satisfied with their evaluation/result, they are provided the facility for verification of marks, the facility to obtain the Photocopy of their evaluated answer books, and the re-evaluation of their answers," the CBSE board said last week.
Candidates will have to pay ₹500 per subject to avail of the marks verification facility.
CBSE Class 12 result 2024: Steps to apply for reevaluation
- Go to the official website: cbse.gov.in
- Click the application link of revaluation available on the home page
- Log in using your credentials: Roll Number, DOB
- Fill in the application form
- Complete your registration with a fee payment
- Download the application form and payment confirmation slip for future reference
As many as 18,417 schools gave the CBSE class XII examinations at 7126 centres.
The pass percentage for the Class 12 exam saw a marginal increase of 0.65 percentage points from last year to 87.98 this year.
A total of 1.16 lakh students scored above 90% and 24,068 above 95%.
In Class 12, schools under the Central Tibetan Schools Administration achieved the highest pass percentage at 99.23. The Trivandrum region registered the highest pass percentage at 99.91%.
The supplementary exams for classes 10 and 12 will be conducted from July 15.
