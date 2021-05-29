The Supreme Court Friday said it would hear on May 31 a plea seeking directions to cancel the class 12 exams of the CBSE and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) amidst the surge in COVID-19 cases across the country.

“Be optimistic. May be by Monday (May 31), some resolution will be there," a bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari told the petitioner.

Justice Maheshwari observed that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to take a call on the issue on June 1.

The plea, filed by petitioner Mamta Sharma, has also sought directions to devise an "objective methodology" to declare the result of class 12 within a specific time frame.

The petition has arrayed the Centre, the CBSE and the CISCE as respondents in the matter.

Postponed due to covid surge

The CBSE had on April 14 announced cancellation of class 10 exams and postponement of class 12 exams in view of the surge in coronavirus cases.

The Ministry of Education had recently sought detailed suggestions from the states and Union Territories till May 25 on the proposals discussed in a high-level meeting held on the issue.

CBSE Proposal

The CBSE has proposed conducting the exams between July 15-August 26 and the result to be declared in September.

The board also proposed two options: conducting regular exams for 19 major subjects at notified centres or conducting shorter duration exams at respective schools where students are enrolled.

The plea filed in the apex court has contended that due to the unprecedented health emergency and surge in COVID-19 cases in the country, it is not possible to conduct the examination and any further delay would cause irreparable loss to the future of students.

