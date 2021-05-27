CBSE Class 12 board exam schedule by Tuesday

NEW DELHI: Based on feedback received from states by 26 May, the Central Board of Secondary Education ( CBSE ) will formally announce the schedule and pattern of class 12 board exams by Tuesday.

The authorities are likely to take a call on the second option of the CBSE proposal, that is to hold exams in the same schools where a student is pursuing education, and not assign an external centre. The students impacted by covid-19 may get a second chance if they fail to appear for the first exam. The exams can be scheduled between mid-July and will be completed by mid-August.

“We hope to finalize the decision by Tuesday. The effort is to take a decision which will benefit the learners and their career without comprising the safety factors," said a government official, requesting anonymity.

In order to ensure the safety of students, the exams are likely to be held for 19 core subjects for a duration of 90 minutes each and to reduce the burden on students, they may be allowed to sit for four subjects – one language, and three key subjects. Based on their performance in these subjects, the marks would be allotted for the fifth and sixth paper.

The multiple-choice based question pattern will contain objective and very short answer type questions. The question papers will cover the prescribed syllabus as rationalized for the 2020-21 academic year.

While deciding the final exam schedule, it would be interesting to see how authorities will accommodate views of the national capital who have opposed a pen and pencil test this year and of Maharashtra and Goa who are also not in favour of physical exams.

On 14 April, the union government had announced the postponement of the CBSE Class 12 board exams and had cancelled the Class 10 exams after a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the subject. Following this, several school boards including the ICSE board, states like Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Gujarat, and Punjab have postponed the class 12 board exams.

