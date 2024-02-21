CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 12 exams are scheduled to begin tomorrow, February 22, with the English paper. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

English is the common subject for all streams, be it science, commerce or humanities. The subject is considered to be among the highest-scoring exams and has the potential to improve the overall Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) significantly.

If students are prepared well and have the correct focus for the English exam, they can score a good grade on this paper.

Here are a few last-minute tips for tomorrow's English board exam 2024 to help students score their best.

Know your vocabulary The first, 20 marks section of the CBSE English exam is typically based on comprehension, vocabulary, and inference. You can't mug up the entire dictionary a night before the exam, therefore, it is best to stick with your NCERT book. Read your chapters and try to remember some jargon to help you frame your answers.

Ensure that you are not stuck on a passage for too long. Managing time is the key to any board exam.

Revise grammar thoroughly Structuring the sentences properly is essential in an English exam. Be it the comprehension part or literature, wrong sentence structures can bring your score down.

Reinforce the following five patterns to construct your sentence and create an understanding of these:

Subject–Verb

Subject–Verb–Object

Subject–Verb–Adjective

Subject–Verb–Adverb

Subject–Verb–Noun Brush up your literary devices like metaphors, similes, irony, and formats for different styles of writing as mentioned in your syllabus. This will help you cover the 30-mark writing section.

Avoid rote memorization For the 30-mark literature section, it is important to read your lessons thoroughly. Focus on the plot, character sketches, and the central themes for each chapter. The section will analyse your skills and knowledge of the subject matter. Rote learning will not help you score in an English exam.

Long questions often require more detailed responses, and hence, you should begin with them.

Solve sample papers To get a better understanding of what you'll be faced with tomorrow in the English exam, it is best to try out a few sample papers. It will not only help you to manage your time well but will also help you practice your subject from the exam point of view.

