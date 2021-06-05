The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the setting up of a committee to decide well-defined objective criteria for the evaluation of class 12 students after the cancellation of exams.

"A 13-member committee has been constituted for the purpose. The panel will submit its report within 10 days," said CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj on Friday.

The central government had announced on 1 June that class 12 board exams stand cancelled this year due to the ongoing Covid-19 situation.

In a statement, the prime minister's office said that it was also decided that CBSE would take steps to compile the results of class 12 students as per well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner.

Key developments on evaluation criteria

Decision by 15 June: The new committee constituted by CBSE will submit its report within 10 days.

The members of the panel include--Ministry of Education Joint Secretary Vipin Kumar; Delhi Education Director Udit Prakash Rai; Kenridya Vidyalaya Sangathan Commissioner Nidhi Pandey; Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti Commissioner Vinayak Garg; Chandigarh School Education Director Rubinderjit Singh Brar; CBSE Director (IT) Antriksh Johri and CBSE Director (Academics) Joseph Emanuel.

The panel will also have one representative each from UGC and NCERT and two representatives from schools.

Possible objective criteria: According to recent reports, the board may grade students on based on their previous year's performance. This may also contain the student's grades and performance in classes 9 to 11.

It has also been suggested that CBSE should integrate class 10th board results as well as class 11 and 12 internal assessment marks to make class 12th evaluation simpler, reported news agency ANI.

Supreme Court order: The court recently said it was happy to note that the government has cancelled the class 12 board exams. It further asked both CBSE and CISCE to place on record well-defined objective criteria for the assessment of students in two weeks.

The bench clarified that it will not give more time for placement of objective criteria as many students will be taking admissions in colleges in India and abroad.

The top court said that it will go through the objective parameters for assessment of marks, so that if anyone has objections they can be dealt with.

“This is equally important as the relief sought by the petitioners seeking cancellation of board exams," the bench observed.

Impact on entrance exams: After the cancellation of board exams, the JEE Main 2021 April and May examinations have been postponed till further notice.

The new JEE Mains exam date for 2021 is expected to be released soon.

The test would most likely be held in July-August.

CBSE's assurance: In view of this, CBSE secretary Anurag Tripathi has stated that the students have their results before admissions to higher universities begin.

Tripathi said the board would ensure that students do not face any issues when it comes to results.

The CBSE board would also provide an option of re-examination if students remain dissatisfied with the evaluation process.

“We are in the process of structuring the criteria for class 12 evaluation. We will put it in the public domain once it is completed. Parents, teachers, principals and students need to wait for it a bit. Also, request all not to panic," Tripathi was earlier quoted as saying by ANI.









