Amid the growing chorus for cancellation of CBSE Board Examinations due to the record spike in Covid-19 cases in India, the govt has decided to postpone the CBSE Class 12 board exams and cancel the Class 10 exams.

The decision was taken in the meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in which Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, Cabinet Secretary, School and Higher Education Secretaries and other top officials were present.

The Union Education Minister informed after the meeting that the Board Exams for Class 12 to be held from May 4 to June 14, 2021 have been postponed. The situation will be reviewed on 1 June 2021 by the Board, and details will be shared subsequently. A notice of at least 15 days will be given before the start of the examinations.

The situation will be reviewed on 1st June 2021 by the Board, and details will be shared subsequently. A notice of at least 15 days will be given before the start of the examinations. — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) April 14, 2021

He added, the Board Exams for Class 10 to be held from 4 May to June 14, 2021 have been cancelled. The results of Class 10 Board will be prepared on the basis of an objective criterion to be developed by the Board. Any candidate who is not satisfied with the marks allocated to him/her on this basis will be given an opportunity to sit in an exam as and when the conditions are conducive to hold the exams.

Any candidate who is not satisfied with the marks allocated to him/her on this basis will be given an opportunity to sit in an exam as and when the conditions are conducive to hold the exams. — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) April 14, 2021

In the meeting, the Prime Minister reiterated that the well being of the students has to be the top priority for the Government. He also stated that the Centre would keep in mind the best interests of the students and ensure that their health is taken care of at the same time their academic interests are not harmed.

Several students, academicians, and politicians have demanded the cancellation of board exams amid growing COVID-19 cases.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has also written to Centre seeking postponement of board exams. Citing the rising cases, Singh said quite understandably, “the steady increase in COVID-19 cases in most States of the country has created a sense of great apprehension and anguish among students and parents alike regarding the Board examinations for classes 10 and 12." In Punjab too, the state government is receiving requests from various quarters seeking postponement of the Board examinations by the State board as well as by the CBSE and ICSE, he added.

On Tuesday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had urged the Centre to cancel the CBSE board examinations amid a rise in the number of coronavirus cases in the national capital.

India reported the highest-ever single-day spike in COVID-19 cases with over 1.84 lakh new cases and more than 1,000 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday.

