As many as 300 students of class XII have sent a written petition to Supreme Court Chief Justice NV Ramana to quash the decision of the CBSE to hold physical conduct of examination amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The students have also asked the apex court to direct the government to provide an alternative assessment scheme for them.

The CBSE Class XII examination is likely to be conducted and its date and format to be announced by Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had said earlier.

A high-level meeting, chaired by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, was held on Sunday to discuss on how to conduct CBSE exams for Class XII and entrance examinations for professional courses.

The education ministers and education secretaries of States and Union Territories, chairpersons of state examination boards and stakeholders were present in the meeting.Union Ministers Prakash Javadekar, Smriti Irani and Sanjay Dhotre also attended the meeting.

Education Ministry sources told news agency ANI that majority of states/UTs are in favour of conducting the CBSE Class XII examination.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal has requested the state governments to send their detailed suggestions/feedback on conducting CBSE exams for Class XII and entrance examinations for professional courses by May 25.

"I thank all the Chief Ministers, Education Ministers and officers associated with the world's largest education system for participating in the high-level meeting chaired by Minister of Defence Rajnath Singh ji. As envisioned by the Prime Minister, the meeting was extremely fruitful as we received immensely valuable suggestions. I have requested the State Governments to send me their detailed suggestions by May 25," tweeted Pokhriyal after the meeting.

He said that the government is committed to the "safety, security and future" of students.

"I am confident we will be able to arrive at an informed, collaborative decision regarding the Class 12th board exams and remove the uncertainty among students and parents' minds by informing them of our final decision at the earliest. I want to reiterate that both students' and teachers' safety, security, and future are supremely important to us," the union minister said.

Earlier on April 14, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had notified that Class XII exams were postponed in view of the COVID pandemic. CBSE had said further information regarding the Class XII board exams would be given to students by June 1.

