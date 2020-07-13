The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced Class 12 board exam results on its official website, cbse.nic.in. Students can check their results online by entering their roll number and school centre number and admit card ID. As per CBSE , with 88.78 per cent pass percentage this year for Class 12, the pass percentage has increased by 5.38%. Last year, the pass percentage was 83.40%.

Earlier, a fake release had surfaced on social media which stated that the Class 12th results will be announced on July 11 and Class 10th results will be out on July 13.

CBSE Class 12 board results 2020 declared: How to check result on the CBSE official website.

1)Visit the official results website of CBSE at cbseresults.nic.in

2) Click on the link for result 2020

3) Enter your roll number and admit card ID.

4) Now, submit

5) The result will be displayed on the screen

Here are the latest updates:

As per the four-pointer scheme, marks have been awarded on basis of marks scored by a student in his or her best performing subjects.

The board has announced the results on the basis of an alternate assessment scheme after the pending exams were cancelled in view of spike in COVID-19 cases.

Trivandrum region records highest pass percentage at 97.67, Patna region records lowest pass percentage at 74.57.

Class 12 results of 400 students could not be computed as per decided assessment scheme; to be announced later.

Girls outshine boys in CBSE class 12 examination, record 5.96 pc higher pass percentage than boys.

CBSE not to announce merit list for class 12 examination.

CBSE records increase of 5.38% in pass percentage in class 12 exams.

CBSE class 12 examination results announced.

