Students who appeared for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) 12th Chemistry paper said it to be easy and high scoring. Most of the questions were from the syllabus, students informed. The 35 marks exam was taken by the students in two hours.

The students revealed that on the difficulty level, the question paper was easy to moderate with 60% of the questions were straight from the text book.

The paper needed a thorough understanding of the concept and it had good conceptual and numerical questions. “The easy and average questions are in right proportion," students informed.

The Class 12 CBSE term 2 exam is being held in 6,720 centres across the country. As many as 14,54,370 Class 12 students have registered for the term 2 Class 12 exams.