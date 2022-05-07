CBSE Class 12 Chemistry paper analysis: Students on difficulty level, pattern

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The students revealed that on the difficulty level, the question paper was easy to moderate with 60% of the questions were straight from the text book.
Students who appeared for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) 12th Chemistry paper said it to be easy and high scoring. Most of the questions were from the syllabus, students informed. The 35 marks exam was taken by the students in two hours.
