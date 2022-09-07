NEW DELHI : The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the Class 12 Compartment examination result today, 7 September, Wednesday. Candidates who wrote the CBSE Class 12 compartment examination can check their results on the official websites- results.cbse.nic.in, results.gov.in, and cbse.gov.in. Candidates will have to use their login details to check their CBSE class 12 compartment exam results.

CBSE had conducted the Class 12 compartment exams 23 August. Students who could not pass the Class 10 board examinations also wrote the CBSE compartment exams from 23-29 August.

The CBSE Compartment Examination Results for Classes 10 and 12 on have been declared on the official website- cbse.gov.in. CBSE has also issued a tentative schedule for the processes of mark verification and re-evaluation.

CBSE will start the process for verification of Class 12 Compartment exam marks on 9 September.

“The detailed modalities for applying for the Verification of Marks, Obtaining Photocopy of the answer books and re-evaluation of the answers of the candidates who have appeared for the Compartment Examinations 2022 will be issued once the result is declared," reads the official notice.

Further CBSE has also informed that candidates can apply for obtaining photocopy of the evaluated answer book from the eighth day from the date of declaration of result to the eighth day from the date of declaration of result.

CBSE conducted board examinations in 2 terms. The overall pass percentage for Class 12 was 92.71%, and for Class 10 it was 94.40%. CBSE will hold only one board exam in 2023 and it will begin in February.

CBSE Compartment Results 2022: Here's how to check

-Visit the official site of CBSE on cbse.gov.in.

-Click on results link available on the home page.

-Enter the login details and click on submit.

-Your result will be displayed on the screen.

-Check the result and download the page.