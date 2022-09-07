CBSE Class 12 compartment results announced. Direct link, process to download, other details here2 min read . Updated: 07 Sep 2022, 07:14 PM IST
- CBSE has declared Class 12 Compartment examination result. Check how to download result here
Listen to this article
NEW DELHI : The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the Class 12 Compartment examination result today, 7 September, Wednesday. Candidates who wrote the CBSE Class 12 compartment examination can check their results on the official websites- results.cbse.nic.in, results.gov.in, and cbse.gov.in. Candidates will have to use their login details to check their CBSE class 12 compartment exam results.