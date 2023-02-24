The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 12 English board exam today, February 24, 2023. The exam will be conducted in a single shift, from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm. The board has issued various guidelines for the examination.

Students will be given 15 minutes extra to read and go through the question paper thoroughly. They are advised to reach the exam centre before 10 am. More than 16 lakh students will appear for the Class 12 CBSE board exams today.

Check out the list of what's allowed and what's not allowed in the exam today,

CBSE Class 12 board exams: What's allowed

- Carry a clipboard with you during the exam.

- Students can carry a pencil box in the exam centre. The pencil box or pencil pouch will also be checked outside the exam hall.

- Students who suffer from any medical problem are also allowed to carry any snack in the exam hall, according to the board rules.

- Remember to carry your admit card to the exam centre because entry will not be allowed without it.

CBSE Class 12 board exams: What's not allowed

- Electronic devices including watches are not allowed in the exam hall.

- Heavy clothes and jewellery are prohibited. Students should wear their respective school uniforms only.

The CBSE board exams for class 12 began on 15 February with over 38 lakh students appearing for the examinations at 7,250 centres. The board exam for class 12 will get over on April 5. Around 16,96,770 candidates are writing Class 12 exams.

Candidates can check the other details of Class 12 board exams on the official website of CBSE---www.cbse.gov.in.