Hours after announcing the evaluation criteria for CBSE Class 12 board examination , the Central Board of Secondary Education on Thursday released the tabulation policy for the same on their official website - .

CBSE Class 12 result will be announced by 31 July. The Board today informed the Supreme Court that Class 12 students will be marked based on Class 11 and Class 10 results.

Total marks will be based on the school's past performance in 12th exams, it added.

Around 40% of the marks will be based on 12th pre-board and 60% weightage will be given to the performance of the students in Class 11 and Class 10 final exams.

The Centre told the SC bench that CBSE will be adopting 30:30:40 formula to evaluate class 12 students based on the results of Class-X, XI and XII examinations, respectively.

CBSE releases policy for 'tabulation of marks for Class 12th board examination' pic.twitter.com/0ak2f87chH — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2021

Students unsatisfied with evaluation will be given chance to appear in exam

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has welcomed the SC's in principle approval of the assessment the final marks of Class 12 students whose Board exams were cancelled due to the pandemic.

"Thanks to the Supreme Court of India for recommending the policy and procedure of CBSE to prepare the results of class XII students! This policy has been adopted by CBSE after extensive consultation with all the stakeholders, which is in the interest of the students," Pokhriyal said.

The minister said that students who are not satisfied with their results under this process will be given an opportunity to appear in the examination to be conducted by Boards, when the if situation becomes conducive.

"Our government is committed to the interests and bright future of all the stakeholders related to education in every situation", the Union Minister tweeted.

The top court has accepted the formula of CBSE and CISCE to evaluate the Class 12 students, whose board examinations were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A special bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshari said “after perusing the scheme presented by the concerned Boards, prima facie, we have no hesitation in accepting the same and permit the Boards to proceed on that basis".

The CBSE scheme further elaborated that for Class X-30 per cent marks based on average theory component of best three performing subjects out of main five subjects will be taken.

For Class XI-30 per cent marks based on theory component of final exam will be taken and for Class XII-40 per cent marks based on unit test/mid-term/pre-board exams will be taken.

“The marks of practical/internal assessment of Class XII will be on actual basis as uploaded by the school on the CBSE portal," the CBSE said, adding that the total marks awarded should be in consonance with the past performance of the school in class-XII board examinations.

The board further said that in case, any student is not able to meet the qualifying criterion; he/she will be placed in “essential repeat" or “compartment category".

