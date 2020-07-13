The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced its class 12 board examination, 2020. According to the educational board, with 88.78% pass percentage this year for Class 12, the pass percentage has increased by 5.38%.

The results were declared moments back on their official website . Students can check their results online by entering their roll number and school centre number and admit card ID.

Apart from that, CBSE had also announced that students can view and download their marksheet online on digital platforms such as the DigiLocker and Umang application. Those who do not wish to download the app can login online from the web page of DigiLocker by visiting the website. The students can also download their Migration Certificate and Pass Certificate through its own academic repository ‘Parinam Manjusha,' which is integrated with DigiLocker

To access the account, students will receive the credentials via SMS on their registered mobile number with the education board.

Simply put, DigiLocker is a digital locker to store all your documents. Linked to both Aadhaar card and cellphone numbers, the digital platform eliminates the use of physical documents as part of the government’s Digital India drive, since all data is stored in the cloud. It is a flagship initiative of Ministry of Electronics and IT under Digital India programme.

How to download online marksheet from DigiLocker:

1) Download the app from Google Play Store or thr App Store

2) Once it is downloaded, insert your registered mobile number, which is same as you provided to CBSE prior to sitting for examination.

3) You will receive a One Time Password (OTP). Type that to log in to your account.

4) After that, you will be asked for a security pin. This is the last six digits of your CBSE roll number.

5) Once you insert the security pin, you will get the access to your account and can see the online mark sheet on the dashboard.

Apart from that, students can also download their maksheets from UMANG app into their smartphones.

UMANG (Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance) is an e-governance platform that is developed by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and National e-Governance Division (NeGD) to drive Mobile Governance in India. It is compatible with most of the operating systems like Android, iOS and even Window-based smartphones.

UMANG application also serves as a portal for providing information about government schemes while integrating several services like Aadhaar and DigiLocker.

How to download marksheet using UMANG app:

1) Create an account by registering with your mobile number and logging in

3) Click on the Class 10, Class 12 Marksheet Tab

4) Fill your credentials: Admit Card ID, Roll Number, and Date Of Birth.

You will then be able to view or download your marksheet from there.

The Class 12 board results could be viewed on the CBSE official website.

How to check CBSE Result 2020 through CBSE website:

1) Login to the official website– cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.nic.in

2) Enter your roll number and date of birth.

3) Now, check your CBSE Board results for class 12th.

The CBSE 10th, 12th results will also be sent to the students on their registered mobile number as well as via interactive voice response system (IVRS). NIC will provide the telephone numbers on the day of result, through which the students will get to know their marks.

However, currently, students complained that the CBSE website has crashed minutes after the announcement as the official websites assigned to put out the results were down due to the heavy traffic.

