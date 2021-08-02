The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has proposed to conduct improvement cum compartmental exams for class 12 students from 16 August to 15 September.

A detailed datasheet for the same will be released soon, the board said on Monday.

The exams will be held for those candidates who are either not satisfied with the assessment made according to alternative criteria proposed by the CBSE, or those who were put in the compartment category.

For those candidates who choose to appear despite their results being declared according to the new parameters, the marks obtained in the exam will be considered as final.

For compartment students, better of the two marks obtained will be considered to declare the results.

Check who is eligible to take the exam:

Candidates of the 2021 examination whose result has been declared as "pass" as per the tabulation policy but are not satisfied with their declared results may appear in one or more subjects to improve their performance. The marks obtained by a candidate in this examination will be treated as final.

Pass out candidates of 2015 or after, who were registered under the "additional" subject category for the examination scheduled in May 2021, for the examination scheduled to be held in August 2021, if still desirous of appearing for the examination in the Additional subject.

Those who had appeared in 2019, as "regular" candidates through schools affiliated to CBSE or as "private" candidate, and whose result was declared as "compartment" and also could not pass in July 2019 (first chance) and had applied for a second chance for the examination held in February/March 2020.

Candidates who had appeared in 2020 in full subjects either as "regular" through schools affiliated to CBSE or as "private" candidate and whose result was declared as "compartment", also could not pass in September 2020 (first chance). These students were registered for a second chance in May 2021. Such candidates are eligible to apply only as "private".

Candidates of class 12 who passed in 2020 and had applied for improvement as private candidates in the subjects for which examination was scheduled to be held in May 2021.

Candidates of class 12 who have applied for appearing as a private candidate in six subjects for the examination which was scheduled to be held in May 2021.

Candidates of 2021 who have been placed under compartment category in the result declared based on the tabulation policy are eligible to apply for first chance compartment.

Who will have to pay examination fee?

Only those candidates of 2021 who were placed under compartment in the results declared in July this year will be required to pay the exam fee.

Portal for registration:

A portal for registration for those students who wish to appear for the exams will soon open, said the CBSE.

In addition, those whose results could not be prepared on the basis of the new assessment criteria will be automatically allowed to appear in the examination.

"Students are requested to kindly remain in touch with their school and CBSE website for regular updates so that they can take appropriate action within the schedule fixed by the CBSE as no extension in any date will be allowed," the board said.









