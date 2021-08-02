CBSE class 12 improvement exams likely from 16 August. Check eligibility, fee, other details3 min read . 08:33 PM IST
- CBSE class 12 results were declared on 30 July
- Datesheet for the improvement exam will be released by CBSE soon
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has proposed to conduct improvement cum compartmental exams for class 12 students from 16 August to 15 September.
A detailed datasheet for the same will be released soon, the board said on Monday.
The exams will be held for those candidates who are either not satisfied with the assessment made according to alternative criteria proposed by the CBSE, or those who were put in the compartment category.
For those candidates who choose to appear despite their results being declared according to the new parameters, the marks obtained in the exam will be considered as final.
For compartment students, better of the two marks obtained will be considered to declare the results.
Check who is eligible to take the exam:
Who will have to pay examination fee?
Only those candidates of 2021 who were placed under compartment in the results declared in July this year will be required to pay the exam fee.
Portal for registration:
A portal for registration for those students who wish to appear for the exams will soon open, said the CBSE.
In addition, those whose results could not be prepared on the basis of the new assessment criteria will be automatically allowed to appear in the examination.
"Students are requested to kindly remain in touch with their school and CBSE website for regular updates so that they can take appropriate action within the schedule fixed by the CBSE as no extension in any date will be allowed," the board said.
