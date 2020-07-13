CBSE class 12 result: Lucknow's Divyanshi gets 100% marks, scores 600 out of 600

Lucknow: Lucknow's class 12th CBSE student Divyanshi Jain made herself and her parents proud today after scoring full marks in her board exams.

Divyanshi Jain, a class 12 student, scored 600 out of 600 in her Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) exams for the academic years 2019-2020. The 18-year-old scored full marks out of 100 for each six subject, not losing a single mark in any.

Divyanshi, a student of Navyug Radiance Senior Secondary School, Lucknow, scored a 100 in English, Sanskrit, History, Geography, Insurance and Economics after CBSE declared the results today afternoon without any prior notice.

The resident of Lucknow's Ganeshganj area, Divyanshi's father, Rajesh Praksh Jain, is a stationary shop owner while her mother, Seems Prakash Jain, is a homemaker. She appeared for the exam of all subjects except Geography, which was cancelled due to Covid-19. She was also among the toppers at her school and had scored 97% marks.

"Hard work definitely pays in the end," said the Lucknow girl who also said she never took coaching for any preparations for the boards but earnestly studied throughout the year. She also said she regularly studied for three to four hours without compromising sleep or health and did her studies conceptually rather than simply mugging up.

Samajwadi Party leader and former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav also congratulated Divyanshi and wished her good luck for her future endeavours.

सीबीएसई बोर्ड की इंटरमीडिएट परीक्षा में शत प्रतिशत अंक प्राप्त करने वाली लखनऊ की छात्रा दिव्यांशी जैन को बहुत-बहुत बधाई एवं उज्ज्वल भविष्य के लिए शुभकामनाएं। — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) July 13, 2020

When asked about her future studies and aspirations, Divyanshi said she was extremely interested in History and wants to pursue the subject for her further studies. “I want to study history further. I have applied for admissions in BA (H) History at Delhi University," said Divyanshi.

Earlier, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took to twitter to congratulate all successful students of CBSE class 12. “The exam result are output of your hard work and dedication. May you be successful in your future endeavours," tweeted Yogi.

