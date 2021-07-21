The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday extended the last date of finalising the class 12 results. The last date for finalising the Class 12 results was 22 July. However, it has been extended to 25 July (5 pm).

The CBSE officials are working on Eid today, 21 July, which is also a Gazetted Holiday, so that the board can declare results on time.

To assist the schools in finalising the result, the Regional Offices and the Examination Department of the headquarter will function from 10 am to 5 pm, CBSE in a statement said earlier, adding that they will also release some answers to frequently asked questions by 12 noon today.

View Full Image CBSE has released a notice regarding the class 12 results.

No merit list to be released

For the second time in a row, the CBSE will not be releasing the merit list of students for the CBSE Class 10 and 12 results this year. This decision has been made due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic situation and the changes in the evaluation criteria.

CBSE did not conduct board exams this year for the students of Classes 10 and 12. The results are being prepared with alternative schemes of assessment, according to which the students will be marked and the results for this academic year will be calculated.

For the students of Class 12, CBSE has set up a 40:30:30 marking scheme, where 30% marks will be allotted to the annual exams of Class 10, 30% marks will be for the annual exams of Class 11, and 40% marks will be for Class 12 pre-board examination.

Meanwhile, the CBSE had informed earlier that the tabulation portal for the moderation of Class 11 and 12 marks is open from 16 July. The board, in a letter to affiliated schools, said the portal will be closed on 22 July for the declaration of results by 31 July.

The CBSE results, apart from the official websites, will be available through DigiLocker. CBSE pass certificates and marksheets will also be available on the DigiLocker platform.





