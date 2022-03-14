CBSE Class 12 results 2022 likely to be announced soon; Know details here

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The CBSE Calss 12 term-1 results will contain a weightage of 50% in the final results. As per the CBSE board's order, no student will be marked 'failed' in Class 10 and Class 12 term-1 exams
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The CBSE board, which has already released the Term-1 results of the Class 10 exam, is set to announce the results of Class 12 anytime soon. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the results of CBSE Class 10 on March 11. However, this time, the CBSE board did not announce on the website, instead, it sent the mark sheets to the respective schools. There are chances that the CBSE will announce term-1 Class 12 exam results in the same manner. But candidates are advised to keep a check on the board's official website-- cbseresult.nic.in.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The CBSE board, which has already released the Term-1 results of the Class 10 exam, is set to announce the results of Class 12 anytime soon. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the results of CBSE Class 10 on March 11. However, this time, the CBSE board did not announce on the website, instead, it sent the mark sheets to the respective schools. There are chances that the CBSE will announce term-1 Class 12 exam results in the same manner. But candidates are advised to keep a check on the board's official website-- cbseresult.nic.in.
Last year CBSE had released Class 12 results before the Class 10 results. Also, the board had released the result on the cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.
Step 1: Students need to visit the official website of the board--cbseresults.nic.in
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Step 2: Click on the link Senior Secondary (Class 12) term 1 result 2021-22
Step 3: Enter your roll number and school number
Step 4: Download the marksheet
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
CBSE Class 12 results may also be available through IVRS and SMS. Students can check their scores from their registered mobile number with the board.
CBSE term-1 Class 10 results
The CBSE had communicated the theory exam results for Term 1 of class 10th to schools on March 11. "The Board is informing the schools only about the theory performance of their students of Class X in a collective manner. Hence, the performance of the individual student will not be available on the website," the CBSE said in a circular on March 11.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Since it was Term-I only, the board has not issued any mark sheet or passing certificate, which it said will be issued only after the Term-II exam.
It has also constituted an online dispute redressal mechanism for any disputes regarding the Term-I examinations, which it said was made available immediately.
The online link will stay live till March 26, it said, adding, that the disputes will be settled only after the Term II exams though.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Meanwhile, CBSE has announced the date sheet for Class 10 and Class 10 term-2 exams. The term-II board exams for Class 10 and 12 will commence from April 26. The term-II exams for Class 10 will end on May 24, while for Class 12 students, the papers will end on June 15. The term-2 exams will commence at 10:30 AM.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!