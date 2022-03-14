CBSE Class 12 results 2022 likely to be announced soon; Know details here

The CBSE board, which has already released the Term-1 results of the Class 10 exam, is set to announce the results of Class 12 anytime soon. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the results of CBSE Class 10 on March 11. However, this time, the CBSE board did not announce on the website, instead, it sent the mark sheets to the respective schools. There are chances that the CBSE will announce term-1 Class 12 exam results in the same manner. But candidates are advised to keep a check on the board's official website-- cbseresult.nic.in.

