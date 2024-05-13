Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday congratulated all students and teachers of the Delhi government schools for their “fantastic result" in the CBSE Class 12 board exam. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a post on X (formerly twitter), Arvind Kejriwal said: “Delhi government schools have got a fantastic result of 96.99% in the Class 12 CBSE exam!"

“Not only does this surpass our own performance of last year, but it surpasses the CBSE national average as well...Congratulations to all students, teachers, parents and the entire Education Dept for this spectacular performance," he added.

Sharing data on the Delhi government schools’ previous year performance, the chief minister said that in 2022-23, the Delhi government-run schools recorded a pass percentage of 91.59 per cent.

Arvind Kejriwal also mentioned that the performance of the Delhi government schools in the CBSE class 12 results for 2023-24 surpassed the national average of 87.98 per cent.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday announced the board exam results for classes 10 and 12.

The girls continued to outshine the boys in the CBSE board exams for both classes 10 and 12 while the pass percentage and the number of students scoring above 90 and 95 per cent witnessed marginal increase from last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The pass percentage in Class 10 stood at 93.60, a rise of 0.48 percentage points from last year. The pass percentage in the Class 12 exam saw a marginal increase of 0.65 percentage points from last year to 87.98.

According to PTI, CBSE officials attributed the rise in pass percentage to an increase in the number of competency-based questions in the exams this year.

In Class 12, a total of 1.16 lakh students scored above 90 per cent and 24,068 above 95 per cent. Last year, 1.12 lakh students scored above 90 per cent and 22,622 above 95 per cent. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With inputs from PTI

