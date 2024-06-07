CBSE Class 12 Results 2024: Registration window for revaluation closes today. Direct link here

CBSE 12th Result 2024: The CBSE will close the registration window for revaluing answer sheets for Class 12th students today, June 7, 2024. Students who are unsatisfied with their marks can register for revaluation of their answer sheets by 11.59 pm today at cbse.gov.in

Written By Deepak Upadhyay
First Published08:30 PM IST
CBSE Class 12 Results 2024: Candidates must pay <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>100 per question to avail of the revaluation of answer sheets facility.
CBSE Class 12 Results 2024: Candidates must pay ₹100 per question to avail of the revaluation of answer sheets facility.

CBSE 12th Result 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will close the registration window for revaluation of answer sheets for Class 12th students today, June 7, 2024. Students who are unsatisfied with their marks in the Class 12th Board results can register for revaluation of their answer sheets by 11.59 pm today at cbse.gov.in.

“Although CBSE has taken a large number of possible steps in assessment and in the preparation of results, however, if students are still not satisfied with their evaluation/result, they are provided the facility for verification of marks, the facility to obtain the Photocopy of their evaluated answer books, and the re-evaluation of their answers," the CBSE board said while releasing the revaluation schedule.

Also Read | UGC NET June 2024 examination city slip out at ugcnet.nta.ac.in

Students must note that “all these activities are time-bound and can be availed only online".

CBSE Class 12th Board Results 2024: Fee for revaluation of answer sheets

Candidates must pay 100 per question to avail of the revaluation of the answer sheets facility.

Also Read | NEET UG 2024: NTA’s ’grace marks’ to 1,563 candidates triggers row

CBSE 12th Result 2024: Steps to apply for revaluation of answer sheets

  • Go to the official website of the CBSE Board: cbse.gov.in
  • Under the section ‘Examinations’, click on ‘Apply for re-evaluated answer books’
  • Enter your roll no, DOB, five-digit school number and center number
  • Submit your request for the subject you want to verify
  • Follow the instructions and do as per the guidelines written in the form
  • Complete your registration with a fee payment
  • Download and print the confirmation page for future reference. 

Students must note that a score decrease even by one mark will affect the results. In case of a change in scores, students will have to surrender the mark sheets, and new ones will be issued.

Also Read | UPSC Civil Services 2024 prelims admit card out at upsc.gov.in

As per the CBSE data, out of the 16,21,224 students who appeared in the board exam, as many as 14,26,420 students cleared the exam. The overall pass percentage of Class 12 students stood at 87.98%.  As many as 1,22,170 students have been placed in the compartment category. 

Catch all the Education News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.MoreLess
HomeEducationnewsCBSE Class 12 Results 2024: Registration window for revaluation closes today. Direct link here

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

283.10
10:29 AM | 7 JUN 2024
9.4 (3.43%)

Tata Steel

178.95
10:26 AM | 7 JUN 2024
6.95 (4.04%)

Wipro

484.45
10:29 AM | 7 JUN 2024
23.45 (5.09%)

Indian Oil Corporation

164.10
10:29 AM | 7 JUN 2024
0.45 (0.27%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility

1,402.80
10:22 AM | 7 JUN 2024
127.15 (9.97%)

Sunteck Realty

511.00
09:59 AM | 7 JUN 2024
46.2 (9.94%)

IRB Infrastructure Developers

77.13
10:29 AM | 7 JUN 2024
6.97 (9.93%)

Gujarat Ambuja Exports

152.90
09:59 AM | 7 JUN 2024
12.85 (9.18%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,921.0063.00
    Chennai
    73,994.00136.00
    Delhi
    75,085.001,515.00
    Kolkata
    74,867.001,585.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    99.84/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.85/L0.10
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Education

    More From Popular in Education
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumFor youGet App

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue