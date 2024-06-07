CBSE Class 12 Results 2024: Registration window for revaluation closes today. Direct link here

CBSE 12th Result 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will close the registration window for revaluation of answer sheets for Class 12th students today, June 7, 2024. Students who are unsatisfied with their marks in the Class 12th Board results can register for revaluation of their answer sheets by 11.59 pm today at cbse.gov.in.

“Although CBSE has taken a large number of possible steps in assessment and in the preparation of results, however, if students are still not satisfied with their evaluation/result, they are provided the facility for verification of marks, the facility to obtain the Photocopy of their evaluated answer books, and the re-evaluation of their answers," the CBSE board said while releasing the revaluation schedule.

CBSE Class 12th Board Results 2024: Fee for revaluation of answer sheets Candidates must pay ₹100 per question to avail of the revaluation of the answer sheets facility.

CBSE 12th Result 2024: Steps to apply for revaluation of answer sheets Go to the official website of the CBSE Board: cbse.gov.in

Under the section ‘Examinations’, click on ‘Apply for re-evaluated answer books’

Enter your roll no, DOB, five-digit school number and center number

Submit your request for the subject you want to verify

Follow the instructions and do as per the guidelines written in the form

Complete your registration with a fee payment

Download and print the confirmation page for future reference. Students must note that a score decrease even by one mark will affect the results. In case of a change in scores, students will have to surrender the mark sheets, and new ones will be issued.