CBSE Class 12 Results 2024: Registration window for marks verification application opens. Here is how to apply
CBSE Board Results 2024 marks verification: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has opened the window to register for verification of marks for those Class 12 students who are unsatisfied with the Board exam 2024 announced on Monday, i.e. May 13, 2024 at cbse.gov.in. In addition to the mark’s verification, students can also apply for photocopy of answer sheets and re-evaluation. The last date to apply for CBSE Class 12 marks verification is May 21.