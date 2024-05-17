CBSE Class 12 Results 2024: The CBSE has opened the window to register for verification of marks for Class 12 students who are unsatisfied with their board exam results, announced on May 13, 2024, at cbse.gov.in. The last date to apply for marks verification is May 21

CBSE Board Results 2024 marks verification: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has opened the window to register for verification of marks for those Class 12 students who are unsatisfied with the Board exam 2024 announced on Monday, i.e. May 13, 2024 at cbse.gov.in. In addition to the mark's verification, students can also apply for photocopy of answer sheets and re-evaluation. The last date to apply for CBSE Class 12 marks verification is May 21.

As per the CBSE data, out of the 16,21,224 students who appeared in the board exam, as many as 14,26,420 students cleared the exam. The overall pass percentage of Class 12 students stood at 87.98%. As many as 1,22,170 students have been placed in the compartment category.

Also Read | CUET UG: Kanpur centre exam rescheduled after wrong paper distributed "Although CBSE has taken a large number of possible steps in assessment and in the preparation of results, however, if students are still not satisfied with their evaluation/result, they are provided the facility for verification of marks, the facility to obtain the Photocopy of their evaluated answer books, and the re-evaluation of their answers," the release read.

The circular further stressed that “all these activities are time-bound and can be availed only online".

Also Read | UGC NET June 2024: NTA extends registration date till May 19. Direct link to app CBSE Board Results 2024: Application Fee for Marks Verification Candidates will have to pay ₹500 per subject to avail the marks verification facility.

"Verification of marks: May 20 to May 24, 2024 (upto 11.59 pm)— ₹500/Subject" the circular read.

CBSE Board Results 2024: Step-by-step guide to apply for revaluation Go to the official website: cbse.gov.in

Click the application link of revaluation available on the home page

Log in using your credentials: Roll Number, DOB

Fill in the application form

Complete your registration with fee payment

Download the Application form and payment confirmation slip for future reference Also Read | JAC Class 11 Result 2024: Girls outshine boys, overall pass percentage 98.48% The board further said that a score decrease even by one mark will affect the results. In case of a change in scores, students will have to surrender the mark sheets of Class 10 and Class 12, and new ones will be issued.

