CBSE Class 12 Results 2026 to be announced tomorrow? DigiLocker updates to ‘Coming Soon’

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the Class 12 board exam results shortly following a recent update on the DigiLocker portal. A "results soon" notice is currently active on the platform, suggesting that result files are being finalized for digital upload and public distribution.

Historically, CBSE and other academic boards typically issue results just a few days after DigiLocker enables result-specific notifications or student login features. Following this trend, the https://www.livemint.com/education/cbse-class-12th-result-2026-live-updates-date-and-time-direct-link-results-cbse-nic-in-may-1-11777608578619.htmlCBSE Class 12 Result 2026 might be unveiled around Monday, May 11. Despite this, the board has not officially verified the exact date or time for the announcement.

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Accessing CBSE Class 12 Results via Digilocker Step 1: Head to results.digilocker.gov.in or launch the DigiLocker mobile app

Step 2: Sign in with your mobile number or [Aadhaar-linked] credentials

Step 3: Navigate to the ‘Education’ category or search for ‘CBSE’

Step 4: Choose “CBSE Class 12 Result 2026” or “Class XII Marksheet”

Step 5: Provide your roll number, school code, and admit card ID

Step 6: Press submit to generate your digital marksheet

Step 7: Save and download the document for your personal records After the release, students can also verify their scores through the board's primary websites, specifically cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in, and results.cbse.gov.in.

Consistent with previous sessions, digitally authenticated marksheets and passing certificates will remain accessible on DigiLocker for student download.

The 2026 CBSE Class 12 examinations took place from February to April at numerous testing locations throughout India and internationally. Millions of candidates across the Science, Commerce, and Humanities streams participated in the board exams during this academic cycle.

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CBSE and AIIMS launch 2nd phase of ‘Project Mate’ The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) have officially initiated the second stage of "Project MATE," a youth wellness program, within Delhi-NCR schools, according to a Saturday announcement.

Project MATE (Mind Activation Through Education) was created by the Department of Psychiatry at AIIMS, Delhi. This organized wellness initiative for middle-schoolers focuses on fostering emotional, social, and psychological health in tandem with educational development, the report noted.

The rollout of this subsequent phase occurred during the MATE Counsellors' Conclave, hosted by CBSE and AIIMS at the India Habitat Centre. The initiative has transitioned into its next chapter with the involvement of principals and mental health professionals from over 60 CBSE schools located throughout the Delhi-NCR region.

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Starting as a trial program led by CBSE Chairperson Rahul Singh, the curriculum features classroom wellness units, the "MATE-5 Circle" peer-support system, and collaborative workshops for parents.

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During the event, CBSE Secretary Himanshu Gupta thanked the trial schools and emphasized how school leaders are vital to building robust student support networks, reiterating the board’s dedication to the project.

Prof. Radhika Tandon, Dean of Research at AIIMS New Delhi, pointed out that the trial's success relied heavily on the united efforts of all stakeholders.

Meanwhile, Prof. Nand Kumar of the AIIMS Psychiatry Department explained that feedback from the initial rollout was used to polish the structure and details of Phase II.

Delegates from various institutions, such as Suncity School Gurugram, KR Mangalam World School New Delhi, Salwan Public School, and The Knowledge Habitat School Gurugram, presented their firsthand accounts of the program’s impact.

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The gathering also hosted leadership and counseling staff from schools across Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, and other parts of Uttar Pradesh participating in this new phase.