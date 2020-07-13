CBSE 12th results 2020 announced on cbseresults.nic.in, No 'Fail' but 'Essential Repeat'2 min read . 02:34 PM IST
CBSE 12th result 2020: Result available at cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in and DigiLocker App
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday has declared the results for Class 12 examinations 2020, informed Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Twitter. Students can check their scores online on the official website of CBSE. Apart from it the students can also view their marksheet on mobile apps like DigiLocker.
CBSE Class 12th Results LIVE UPDATES:
1) Login to the official website– cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.nic.in
2) Enter your roll number and date of birth.
3) Now, check your CBSE Board results for class 12th.
Students can access their results through results.gov.in website by login using their roll numbers.
