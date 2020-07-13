The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday has declared the results for Class 12 examinations 2020, informed Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Twitter. Students can check their scores online on the official website of CBSE. Apart from it the students can also view their marksheet on mobile apps like DigiLocker.

CBSE Class 12th Results LIVE UPDATES:

Minutes after the announcement of the results, the official websites assigned to put out the results were down due to the heavy traffic. The official CBSE websites are still down. Read more

CBSE has decided to replace the term 'FAIL' by the term 'Essential Repeat'.

The board has announced the results on the basis of an alternate assessment scheme after the pending exams were cancelled in view of spike in COVID-19 cases.

As per the four-pointer scheme, marks have been awarded on basis of marks scored by a student in his or her best performing subjects.

Trivandrum region records highest pass percentage at 97.67, Patna region records lowest pass percentage at 74.57.

CBSE has said that Class 12 results of 400 students could not be computed as per decided assessment scheme. It will be announced later by CBSE.

Girls have outranked boys in CBSE class 12 examination, record 5.96% higher pass percentage than boys.

CBSE has announced that merit list for class 12 examination will not be put out.

HRD Minister tweeted, “Dear Students, Parents and Teachers! CBSE has announced the results of Class XII and can be accessed at cbseresults.nic.in. We congratulate you all for making this possible. I reiterate, Student’s health & quality education are our priority."

Earlier, a fake release had surfaced on social media which stated that the Class XII results will be announced on July 11 and Class X results will be out on July 13.

How to check CBSE Result 2020 through CBSE website: 1) Login to the official website– cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.nic.in

2) Enter your roll number and date of birth.

3) Now, check your CBSE Board results for class 12th.

Results.gov.in Students can access their results through results.gov.in website by login using their roll numbers.

DigiLocker App

Visit Google PlayStore or Apple store app in your mobile

Login using CBSE registered mobile number, OPT and entre the last 6 digit of your roll number

Account credentials will be sent via SMS

Go to digi locker app or website and get the mark sheet

