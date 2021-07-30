CBSE 12th Result 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the results for class 12 on Friday. However, the result of 65,184 students is under process. The board has said that the result of these 65,184 students will be released by 5 August.

As many as 70,004 students have secured more than 95% marks in class 12. Meanwhile, a total of 1,50,152 students secured over 90% marks.

This year, the class 12 results have made a jump of more than 10.59% in comparison to last year. This year's board assessment policy is 10.59% more than the board's performance in 2020.

Girls outshine boys in CBSE 12th results

Maintaining the previous trend, girls outshone boys in CBSE class 12 exams this year by a margin of 0.54 percent, while over 70,000 students scored above 95 percent marks.

"Girls have done better than boys by 0.54%. The pass percentage this year is 99.37%. No merit list has been announced," a senior board official said.

As many as "6149 students have been placed in compartment," the official said.

The board exams were cancelled this year in view of the aggressive second wave of coronavirus, and the results have been announced on the basis of an alternate assessment policy by the board.

