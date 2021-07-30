1 min read.Updated: 30 Jul 2021, 02:41 PM ISTLivemint
CBSE 12th Result 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the results for class 12 on Friday. However, the result of 65,184 students is under process. The board has said that the result of these 65,184 students will be released by 5 August.
As many as 70,004 students have secured more than 95% marks in class 12. Meanwhile, a total of 1,50,152 students secured over 90% marks.