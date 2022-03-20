CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Results: Not happy with marks? Here's what you can do

On Saturday, CBSE released Class 12 Term 1 results, and it was declared in a similar way, it had announced Class 10 Term 1 results. It made the scores of theory marks of Class 12 term 1 available to the schools directly. The schools will have to combine them with the internal assessment and practical scores and make them available to the students. The CBSE said it has communicated only the scores of term 1 theory exams held in November-December 2021.

