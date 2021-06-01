CBSE Class 12th board exam LIVE: Education Minister Pokhriyal admitted to AIIMS

CBSE 12th board exams updates: The education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank is likely to announce the government’s final decision Tuesday on conducting the class 12 board exams. The ministry had recently sought detailed suggestions from the states and Union Territories on the proposals discussed in a high-level meeting held on the issue.

The government has come up with three alternatives -

Option A: holding exams for only major subjects.

Option B: holding exams on a new format including short answer-type questions.

Option C: assessing students based on their performance in the past three academic years.

CBSE Board Exam Updates LIVE

Ramesh Pokhriyal admitted to AIIMS

Union Education Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank admitted to AIIMS due to post COVID complications today: AIIMS officials.

According to AIIMS officials, Pokhriyal was brought to the hospital at 11:30 am on Tuesday morning.

Decision to be communicated to Supreme Court

On Monday, the Centre informed the Supreme Court it will take a final decision within the next two days on whether to conduct class 12 board exams amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

CBSE proposal on 12th exam

The CBSE had proposed conducting the exams between July 15-August 26 and the result to be declared in September.

FICCI demands cancellation of Class 12 exams

FICCI has written to the central government to cancel the Class 12 exams, cautioning that the current situation due to COVID-19 is not conducive for conducting a physical examination.

CBSE had cancelled the 10th exam

The CBSE had on April 14 announced the cancellation of class 10 exams and postponement of class 12 exams in view of the surge in coronavirus cases.

