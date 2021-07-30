The Central Board of Secondary Education ( CBSE ) on Friday released class 12 results on its official website. Candidates who appeared for CBSE Class 12 board exams can now check the CBSE Class 12 result at cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.

Students can also check their CBSE class 12 board examination results through various facilities provided by the board such as -- IVRS, DigiLocker, SMS and UMANG app.

Students should be ready with their roll number to check CBSE 12th Result at ease. One can check their CBSE class 12 results via roll number finder. CBSE roll number finder is available at -- cbseit.in/cbse/2021/rfinder/landing.aspx.

How to check CBSE 12 results

1. Visit the official website -- cbseresults.nic.in

2. Open the Class 12 result link on the homepage

3: Put your roll number, registration number, or other required login credentials

4. Student's CBSE 12th scorecards will be displayed on your screen.

5. Download CBSE marksheet.

Steps to create your DigiLocker account

Using the link -- https://cbse.digitallocker.gov.in/ -- to create an account in DigiLocker.

How to create an account

Type your name as per your Aadhaar card

Now enter your date of birth as per Aadhaar card

Mention your gender

Enter your mobile number

Set a 6 digit security PIN

Enter your email ID

Enter your Aadhaar number

Submit the details and your digilocker account will be created.

How to check CBSE Class 12 results on your phone

Type cbseresults.nic.in on your phone browser. Under the 'Result 2021' section, the result link will be available. Students can log in with the required information and download your result. Take a printout for future reference.

The CBSE will declare the CBSE Class 10 results by 1 August.

Last year, around 88.78% of students had passed, an increase of 5.38% from 2019.

In 2020, the pass percentage among girls was 92.15% and among boys, it was 86.19%. Girls had done better than boys by 5.96%. The Pass percentage among transgender students was 66.67%.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.