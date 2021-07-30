1 min read.Updated: 30 Jul 2021, 02:18 PM ISTLivemint
CBSE Class 12th Result 2021 LIVE: Candidates who appeared for CBSE Class 12 board exams can now check the CBSE Class 12 result at cbseresults.nic.in and and cbse.gov.in
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday released class 12 results on its official website. Candidates who appeared for CBSE Class 12 board exams can now check the CBSE Class 12 result at cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.
Students can also check their CBSE class 12 board examination results through various facilities provided by the board such as -- IVRS, DigiLocker, SMS and UMANG app.
Students should be ready with their roll number to check CBSE 12th Result at ease. One can check their CBSE class 12 results via roll number finder. CBSE roll number finder is available at -- cbseit.in/cbse/2021/rfinder/landing.aspx.
How to check CBSE 12 results
1. Visit the official website -- cbseresults.nic.in
2. Open the Class 12 result link on the homepage
3: Put your roll number, registration number, or other required login credentials
4. Student's CBSE 12th scorecards will be displayed on your screen.