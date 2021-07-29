The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) would release the class 12 result soon at cbseresults.nic.in , the official website for the results. CBSE on Wednesday said results are coming soon but the board is yet to confirm the official CBSE 12th result date and time.

As per the Supreme Court order, it is likely that the result will be released by July 31. The CBSE would also soon announce the portals through which students can view their results.

This year, the CBSE 12th results have been prepared in an alternative way. Since board exams could not be held this year due to surge in COVID-19 cases, the board has adopted an alternative assessment scheme to finalise the result.

Total marks will be based on the school's past performance in 12th exams, it added.

Around 40% of the marks will be based on 12th pre-board and 60% weightage will be given to the performance of the students in Class 11 and Class 10 final exams.

The Centre told the SC bench that CBSE will be adopting 30:30:40 formula to evaluate class 12 students based on the results of Class-X, XI and XII examinations, respectively.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.