CBSE Class 12 topper Srijita Roy Chowdhury credits success to 'most supportive family', says ‘I am on cloud nine’
CBSE Class 12 Results 2024: This year, the exam saw the participation of over 16.21 lakh candidates across 7,126 centres. Officials reported that 91.52 per cent of girls passed the exam, surpassing boys by 6.40 percentage points.
CBSE Class 12 Results 2024: CBSE Class 12 topper Srijita Roy Chowdhury on Monday credited her family for her success. Talking to ANI after the announcement of the Class 12th results, she said she had the most supportive family one could ask for, who never put pressure on her.