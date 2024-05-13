CBSE Class 12 Results 2024: This year, the exam saw the participation of over 16.21 lakh candidates across 7,126 centres. Officials reported that 91.52 per cent of girls passed the exam, surpassing boys by 6.40 percentage points.

CBSE Class 12 Results 2024: CBSE Class 12 topper Srijita Roy Chowdhury on Monday credited her family for her success. Talking to ANI after the announcement of the Class 12th results, she said she had the most supportive family one could ask for, who never put pressure on her.

"...I have the most supportive family one could ask for. They never put pressure on me and they are such that do whatever you can, we love you no matter what..." Chowdhury said.

CBSE Class 12 Results 2024 In the CBSE Class 12 board exams, girls have once again performed better than boys, PTI reported on May 13. A total of 87.98 per cent of students passed the exam this year, slightly up from last year's 87.33 per cent.

This year, the exam saw the participation of over 16.21 lakh candidates across 7,126 centres. Officials reported that 91.52 per cent of girls passed the exam, surpassing boys by 6.40 percentage points.

An official stated, "A total of 24,068 students have scored above 95 per cent marks while 1,16,145 students have scored above 90 per cent."

Over 1.22 lakh candidates have been put in the 'compartment' category this year, a slight decrease from last year, according to officials. The compartment exam is for those students who have failed one of the five main subjects in the board exam.

How to Check the CBSE Class 12 Results 2024 Go to the official website of CBSE: cbseresults.nic.in or results.cbse.nic.in

Click on the link for examinations/board result 2024 on the home page.

Click on the desired link for Class 10 or Class 12 Board results 2024.

A new window will open; log in using requisite credentials like roll number, school number and security PIN.

Click on submit.

CBSE Class 10 or Class 12 results will be displayed on your screen.

Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

