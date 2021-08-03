The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the results of Class 10th Board Exams2021. The board exams were cancelled this year in view of the aggressive second wave of COVID-19. The result was announced on the basis of an alternate assessment policy.

Girls outshine boys again!

Pass percentage: 99.04%

Boys' pass percentage: 98.89%

Girls' pass percentage: 99.24%

Direct link for accessing CBSE Class 10 Result 2021

Students can access the results on https://cbseresults.nic.in or https://cbse.gov.in

The results for Class 10 Board Exams can also be accessed through the DigiLocker

How will the result of Class 10 be calculated?

The results this year are being announced after taking into account the performance in the past three years. This is because the board exams could not be held in 2021 due to the second wave of the pandemic.

The board has announced that for Class 10, the authorities will include 40% marks from pre-board examinations, 30% marks from half-yearly or mid-term examinations, 20% from an internal assessment carried out by schools and 10% from periodic or unit tests.

Students who are unhappy with the results will be allowed to take the physical exams when the situation is conducive.

How to find your roll number?

The CBSE has released a 'roll number finder' for students of class 10 to be able to check their results.

Go to cbse.gov.in/cbsenew/cbse.html

On the homepage, click on ‘Roll number finder’

You will be redirected to a new page

Select Class 10

Enter your name, name of mother and father and your date of birth

Click on the search button

Your roll number will appear on the screen

Over 2.1 million students were slated to appear for CBSE Class 10 board exams and around 1.4 million for CBSE class 12 board exams, official data showed.

