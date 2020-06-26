NEW DELHI : The government on Friday said the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) students of Class X may opt for re-examination if they are not satisfied by their result which will be declared on July 15.

"The students will be given the choice to decide if they want their results based on the methodology of assessment as decided by CBSE or choose to write the exams again," Human Resource Development minister Ramesh Pokhriya said.

"I would like to reiterate that the health of students, parents, and teachers is our prime concern," the minister added.

Pokhriya said, "As the remaining CBSE examinations of Class X and XII, which were earlier rescheduled to be held between July 1 to July 15 in view of the coronavirus pandemic, have been cancelled, the CBSE has decided to declare result on July 15."

"However the result will be calculated on the exams which have already been given but the students who think they could have done better if they had taken exams, they may opt for giving exams. This option will be also open for the student who have not taken exams for all the subjects," the minister added.

The CBSE and Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE), yesterday told the Supreme Court that the remaining examinations of class 10 and 12, which were earlier rescheduled to be held between July 1 to July 15 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, have been cancelled.

Earlier today, the CBSE and the ICSE submitted before the apex court that the results of the board examination will be declared by July 15.

