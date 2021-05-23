NEW DELHI : The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will most likely go ahead with physical Class 12 board exams, but in a limited number of core subjects and in the same school where a student is studying.

The exams are likely to take place after the first week of July.

In a meeting with a group of ministers headed by defence minister Rajnath Singh, states mostly favoured conducting examination for CBSE Class XII board and showed a “broad willingness" with CBSE to hold physical exams only for 19 core subjects. The board conducts exams in around 180 subjects.

“There is no question of not conducting the Class XII board exams. But keeping in mind the safety, security and convenience of students, the exams in core subjects will happen. Most states favoured holding the exam in the same schools where a student is studying instead of going to a dedicated external centre," said an official who was part of the meeting, requesting anonymity.

During the meeting, education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal noted the importance of Class XII examinations for the future of students. “The minister said, keeping in view the present circumstances, the government decided to cancel the CBSE board examinations of Class X and evaluate through internal assessment. But Class XII examinations are very important to decide the future of a student," an education ministry statement said.

The ministry said Rajnath Singh “reiterated that the priority of the government is to conduct all examinations in a safe and secure environment."

“While a broad consensus was there, it was decided that states and Union Territories may like to further examine the matter and send their feedback in writing by 25 May," the ministry added without spelling out the consensus points.

The official cited above said the consensus was “to ensure the safety of students, the exam will be conducted in the same school, and exams of the 19 core subjects will be of 90 minutes duration each."

To reduce the burden on students, they may be allowed to sit for four subjects—one language and three key subjects—and based on their performance, the marks of the fifth and sixth paper will be given, according to the official and CBSE document reviewed by Mint.

“The questions will be of multiple options types. These will be based on the existing pattern of objective and very short answer type questions. The question papers will cover the prescribed syllabus as rationalized for the academic year 2020-21 in each subject," according to official documents prepared by the CBSE.

“In the event, a student is not able to appear in the scheduled exam due to any covid-related matters, he or she will be provided another opportunity," the board said. The board is in favour of conducting the second exam with a gap of a fortnight.

Since question papers will be electronically delivered, these exams do not need elaborate logistics and “can be conducted in a flexible and responsive manner," the board said.

“States including Kerala, Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh and Assam said yes to exams only in core subjects. Rajasthan said yes provided the situation improves, and Uttar Pradesh said they are fine with CBSE exams happening in limited subjects. Odisha said they will get back with written details after the cyclone for which state is getting ready that may hit them on 26 May," a second government official said, also requesting anonymity.

But Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said, “Administering board exams when the world is preparing for the third covid wave is irresponsible, and at a time when there are daily 250,000 cases in our country, our students, parents and teachers will not be in a good mental state to sit for any kind of exams."

