CBSE  Class  XII  board exams  likely  to be held in July

“States including Kerala, Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh and Assam said yes to exams only in core subjects. Rajasthan said yes provided the situation improves, and Uttar Pradesh said they are fine with CBSE exams happening in limited subjects. Odisha said they will get back with written details after the cyclone for which state is getting ready that may hit them on 26 May," a second government official said, also requesting anonymity.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}