1 min read.Updated: 21 Jul 2021, 04:50 PM ISTMeghna Sen
The results of private candidates cannot be prepared without conducting exams as neither schools nor the board has assessment records, the CBSE informed
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday said that it will conduct exams for the private category of candidates between 16 August and 15 September, according to the policy framed by the Supreme Court.
The results of private candidates cannot be prepared without conducting exams as neither schools nor the board has assessment records, the CBSE informe.