CBSE Classes 10, 12 board exams for private candidates to be conducted on these dates

CBSE Classes 10, 12 board exams for private candidates to be conducted on these dates

CBSE will conduct exams for the private category of candidates.
1 min read . 04:58 PM IST Meghna Sen

  • The results of private candidates cannot be prepared without conducting exams as neither schools nor the board has assessment records, the CBSE informed

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday said that it will conduct exams for the private category of candidates between 16 August and 15 September, according to the policy framed by the Supreme Court.

The results of private candidates cannot be prepared without conducting exams as neither schools nor the board has assessment records, the CBSE informed.

Admission schedule

UGC and CBSE are looking into the interest of all the students and UGC will be synchronising the admission schedule based on the result of these students as it was done by UGC in 2020, CBSE notice read.

