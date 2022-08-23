CBSE compartment exam from today: Exam day guide and other details

CBSE compartment exam from today: Exam day guide and other details2 min read . 07:24 AM IST
- CBSE compartment exam: Over 21.09 lakh regular candidates had registered for the Class-10 exam this year, of whom 20.93 lakh had appeared in it
The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) will conducted the compartment examination from today. Candidates who took the examination can download the admit card from the official website at cbse.gov.in. The Class 10 compartment examination will take place from today till 29 August and the Class 12 compartment examination will take place on 23 August.
Candidates will carry their own hand sanitizer in transparent bottle.
Candidates will cover their nose, mouth and nose with mask.
Candidates will follow social distancing norms.
Parents will guide their ward(s) about precautions to be taken by them to avoid spread of Covid-19.
Parents will ensure that their ward is not sick.
All instructions issued while appearing in Examination Centres will be strictly
adhered to by the candidates.
Candidates will follow all instructions given on Admit Card.
Duration for each examination will be as given in the date-sheet and Admit card.
15 minutes reading time will be given to the students to read the question paper.
Students need to visit the official website at cbse.gov.in
Click on the the “Pariksha Sangam Portal".
After that students should click on “Schools" and then on ‘Pre-Exam Activities’.
Click on the link ‘Admit Card, Centre Material for Comptt Exam 2022’
Key in your credentials and log in.
Here's the direct link to download the admit card
Meanwhile,over 21.09 lakh regular candidates had registered for the Class-10 exam this year, of whom 20.93 lakh had appeared in it.
The number of candidates scoring above 95 per cent has increased by over 7,000, with 64,908 students falling in the bracket. Similarly, the number of students scoring between 90 and 95 per cent has gone up by over 36,000 from last year's 2,00,962. A total of 2,36,993 candidates have scored between 90 and 95 per cent this year.
The number of children with special needs scoring above 95 per cent is 63, while 290 students in the category have scored above 90 per cent. In the CBSE-affiliated schools abroad, 97.29 per cent students have passed Class 10.
Also, this year, the overall pass percentage in the CBSE class 12 exam has gone up by over 9 per cent with a jump in the number of candidates scoring more than 90 and 95 pc marks in comparison to the pre-pandemic academic sessions.
This year, the pass percentage stand at 92.71 per cent with 33,432 candidates having scored above 90 per cent and 1,34,797 above 95 pc.
