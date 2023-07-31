CBSE Compartment Result 2023: Class 10, 12 results likely to be out soon on results.cbse.nic.in; here's how to check2 min read 31 Jul 2023, 08:24 AM IST
CBSE Class 10 Compartment or supplementary exams were held from 17-22 July while the Class 12 Compartment exam were held on 17 July.
CBSE Compartment Result 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) would soon announce the results of Class 10, 12 Compartment exams. Students can check their results on CBSE's official website i.e. results.cbse.nic.in. The official date of the announcement of results is not out yet, however, media reports state that the board announce the compartment results within 10-15 days of the exams.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×