CBSE Compartment Result 2023: Class 10, 12 results likely to be out soon on results.cbse.nic.in; here's how to check
CBSE Compartment Result 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) would soon announce the results of Class 10, 12 Compartment exams. Students can check their results on CBSE's official website i.e. results.cbse.nic.in. The official date of the announcement of results is not out yet, however, media reports state that the board announce the compartment results within 10-15 days of the exams.

CBSE Class 10 Compartment or supplementary exam were held from 17-22 July while the Class 12 Compartment exam were held on 17 July. The supplementary practical exams were held from 6-20 July

Here's how to check CBSE Class 10, 12 compartment exam results:

Visit CBSE's official website at cbse.gov.in.

Click on the result link

Now click on the activated link of Class 10 or Class 12 Compartment results as preferred.

Enter the required credentials and login.

Your Class 10 or 12 compartment results will be displayed

Check the result and download for future reference

As per CBSE, a total of 1.34 lakh Class 10 students were placed in in compartment category. The CBSE Class 10 and 12 results were declared on 12 May. A total of 93.12 per cent of students cleared the Class 10 exam. Speaking of Class 12 results, 87.33 percent of students cleared the exam. The Trivandrum region was the top-performing region in the country, with a pass percentage of 99.91 percent.

Meanwhile, the board has also released an official notification regarding the Classes 10 and 12 exams for the current academic year. For the academic year 2023-24, the board exams will begin on February 15, 2024, and will conclude on April 10. The complete date sheet is still awaited.

“CBSE will conduct Board examinations for the academic year 2023-24 for classes 10 and 12 from the 15th of February 2024 onwards. These examinations will be conducted for a period of approximately 55 days and are expected to conclude by the 10th of April 2024," the official notice read.

Updated: 31 Jul 2023, 08:24 AM IST
