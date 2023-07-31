CBSE Compartment Result 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) would soon announce the results of Class 10, 12 Compartment exams. Students can check their results on CBSE's official website i.e. results.cbse.nic.in. The official date of the announcement of results is not out yet, however, media reports state that the board announce the compartment results within 10-15 days of the exams.

