Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 Compartment result 2023: The CBSE has announced its Class 12 Compartment Exam results on Wednesday.

Direct Link to check Class 12 CBSE compartment exam result

Students who appeared in the exam can go to board website and check results at cbseresults.nic.in and results.cbse.nic.in . To check their results, students have to use their roll number, school number and admit card ID.

Out of the total students who appeared in the exam around 47% students cleared the exam with passing marks. Out of the total girls appeared in the exam, 50.80% if them cleared the CBSE Class 12th su

A total of 45.70% of boys and 50.80% of girls passed the CBSE class 12th compartment examination.

CBSE Class 10th Compartment exam was held from July 17 to July 22. CBSE Class 12 exam was conducted from July 17. Class 10 exams are expected in a few days.