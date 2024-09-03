Taking stringent action against the dummy schools, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday conducted a series of surprise inspections at several schools in the national capital and Rajasthan to check the menace

The move aims to ensure that the schools affiliated to the board strictly adhere to the CBSE norms and bye-laws.

"These inspections were aimed at ensuring that the schools affiliated with the board are strictly adhering to the norms and bylaws set forth by CBSE. The inspections were carried out by 27 teams, each comprising a CBSE officer and a principal from a CBSE-affiliated school," PTI quoted CBSE Secretary Himanshu Gupta as saying.

"The inspections were meticulously planned and executed in a synchronized manner, taking place simultaneously across all selected schools within a short timeframe," he added.

The CBSE saidthe approach during the inspections was adopted to maintain the element of surprise, thereby ensuring that the information gathered about the operations and compliance is accurate and reflective of the schools' daily operations.

"The findings from these inspections will be reviewed comprehensively, and appropriate actions will be taken in cases of non-compliance," Gupta added.

Reiterating that the board is committed to rigorous monitoring and will continue to conduct such surprise inspections to ensure that affiliated schools uphold the quality and standards expected by it, the CBSE said, “It is dedicated to maintaining high standards in education and expects all affiliated schools to adhere strictly to its guidelines."

The move comes six months after the board cancelled the affiliation of 20 schools for enrolling dummy students and ineligible candidates.

It is important to note that scores of students preparing for engineering and medical entrance exams prefer to take admission to dummy schools so that they can focus solely on their preparations for the competitive exams. These dummy students do not attend classes and straightaway appear in the board exams.