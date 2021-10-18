CTET 2021: Last day for submitting online application for CBSE Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) is tomorrow (Tuesday, 19 October). Candidates can fill the application form online on the official website — ctet.nic.in — till Tuesday.

Here's how you can apply

- Go to official website - https://ctet.nic.in

- Go to the link - “Apply Online"

- Fill in the online application form and note down registration no/application no

- Upload scanned images of latest photograph and signature

- Pay examination fee by e-challan or debit/credit card and net banking

- Print confirmation page for record and future reference

The candidates are not required to send hard copy of confirmation page to CTET Unit. However, the candidates are advised to retain the hard copy of the application i.e. confirmation page, challan if fee is paid by e-challan, for future reference.

Dates of Examination

Examinations will be held from 16 December 2021 to 13 January 2022

Eligibility

Persons possessing minimum qualifications for the teaching staff in accordance with the following are eligible for appearing in the CTET:

National Council for Teacher Education (Determination of Minimum Qualifications for persons to be recruited as Education Teachers and Physical Education Teachers in Pre-Primary, Primary, Upper Primary, Secondary, Senior Secondary or Intermediate Schools or Colleges)

Minimum qualifications laid down in the recruitment rules for the teachers by the appropriate government where the school is situated or the recruitment rules for the teachers of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangthan or Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti.

The candidate should satisfy his/her eligibility before applying and shall be personally responsible in case he/she is not eligible to apply as per the given eligibility criteria. It is to be noted that if a candidate has been allowed to appear in the test it does not imply that the candidate’s eligibility has been verified.

STRUCTURE AND CONTENT OF CTET

All questions in CTET will be Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), with four alternatives out of which one answer will be most appropriate. Each carrying one mark and there will be no negative marking.

There will be two papers of CTET.

(i) Paper I will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes I to V

(ii) Paper II will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes VI to VIII.

