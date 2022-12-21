The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on 20 December has released the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2022 pre admit cards on the official website. Candidates can now download the pre admit cards at ctet.nic.in.
The CTET 2022 examination will be conducted between December 2022-January 2023 on Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. As per the bulletin, the exact date and shift of examination will be mentioned on the admit card of the candidate. The results of CTET 2022 will be tentatively released in February 2023.
The CTET 2022 exams will be conducted in two shifts: Shift 1 will be conducted from 9.30 am to 12 noon and Shift 2 will be conducted from 2.30 pm to 5 pm.
Speaking about the exam, all questions in CTET will be Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), with four alternatives out of which one answer will be most appropriate. Each carrying one mark and there will be no negative marking. There will be two papers of CTET.
Paper I will be for candidates who intends to be a teacher for classes I to V. The subject in Paper I includes: Child Development and Pedagogy, Language I, Language II, Mathematics, Environmental Studies.
Paper II will be for those who intends to be a teacher for classes VI to VIII and subjects include Child Development & Pedagogy, Language I, Language II, and any one subject from Mathematics and Science or Social Studies/Social Science.
A person who scores 60 percent or more in the TET exam will be considered as TET pass. The validity period of CTET qualifying certificate for appointment will be for life time for all categories.
Here's how to download CBSE CTET 2022 Pre Admit Card
Click on the link that reads ‘Download Pre Admit Card for CTET Dec 22’
An external website will open
Now enter your application number, date of birth, security pin and click on submit.
It is important to note that this is not the admit card for CTET 2022 exams and the board will release it soon.
