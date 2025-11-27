CBSE CTET 2026 Registration starts today: Exam fee, key dates, step-by-step process to register at ctet.nic.in

CBSE CTET 2026 Registration: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has started the Common Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2026 registration from today, November 27. The CTET 2026 examination will be held in February 2026, with registrations closing on December 18, 2025.

What is CTET exam? The Central Teacher Eligibility Test is one of the mandatory eligibilities for appointment as a teacher for class 1 to VIII. The national-level examination is conducted to test the eligibility of candidates as Primary (Classes 1 to 5) or Elementary (Classes 6 to 8) teachers. It is mandatory to clear the examination to attain the eligibility to teach in central government schools like KVS, NVS, etc.

CTET 2026 Registration: Direct link of website Candidates can register for the CBSE CTET 2026 exam with the direct link to the official website at https://ctet.nic.in.

CTET 2026: Key Dates CTET 2026 notification release date: November 27, 2025

Start of online application: November 27, 2025

Last date to apply online: December 18, 2025 (11:59 PM)

Final date for fee payment: December 18, 2025 (11:59 PM)

CBSE CTET 2026 exam date: February 8, 2026

CTET 2026 registration fee The examination fee for the registration of CBSE CTET examination is ₹1,000 for only Paper I or II and ₹1,200 for both Paper I and II for General/ OBC(NCL) category candidates. The CTET exam registration fee is ₹500 for only one paper and ₹600 for both papers for candidates of SC/ ST/ Differently Abled Person category.

CTET 2026 Registration: Steps to apply Step 1. Go to the official CBSE CTET website at https://ctet.nic.in.

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the link that says “Apply for CTET 2025.”

Step 3.If you are a first-time user, click the “New Registration” option. Fill in details like your full name, parents' names, and date of birth in capital letters.

Step 4. Choose the preferred exam city and the language in which you want to take the test (English or Hindi).

Step 5. Enter your Aadhaar number, gender, category, employment status, and detailed educational qualifications, including marks you obtained.

Step 6. Now enter your active communication address, mobile number, and a valid email ID for receiving notifications.

Step 7. Upload a recent passport-sized photograph and your signature in the either JPG/JPEG format against a white background as prescribed.

Step 8. After submitting the details, go to the payment gateway and complete the transaction using your preferred mode.

Step 9. Review all details carefully and click the “SUBMIT” button.

Step 10. Make sure to download PDF and print the final confirmation for your future use.