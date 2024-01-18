CBSE CTET January 2024 admit card out. Check details here
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the CTET Admit Card 2024 on its official website — ctet.nic.in. Candidates who will appear for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) can now download their hall tickets. It is mandatory for candidates to carry their admit cards to the examination hall.