 CBSE CTET January 2024 admit card out. Check details here | Mint
CBSE CTET January 2024 admit card out. Check details here
 Written By Deepak Upadhyay

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the CTET Admit Card 2024 on its official website — ctet.nic.in. Candidates who will appear for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) can now download their hall tickets.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the CTET Admit Card 2024 on its official website — ctet.nic.in. Candidates who will appear for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) can now download their hall tickets. It is mandatory for candidates to carry their admit cards to the examination hall.

The CTET examination will be conducted on January 21 in OMR-based (offline) mode. The CTET exams will be held in two shifts. The first shift exams will be held from 9.30 am-12 pm while the second shift examination will be held from 2.30 pm-5 pm.

Click here to download the CTET January 2024 admit card

CBSE CTET 2024: Here's how to download admit card

1) Visit the CBSE CTET official website i.e. ctet.nic.in.

2) Now click on the activated link of the 'CTET Admit card'.

3) Login with the required credentials.

4) Your CTET Admit card will appear on the screen.

5) Download and take a printout for future use.

There are two papers for CTET. Paper I is for the candidates who intend to be a teacher for classes I to V while Paper II is for candidates who intend to be a teacher for classes VI to VIII. 

A candidate who intends to be a teacher for both levels (classes I to V and classes VI to VIII) has to appear for both papers. All questions in the CTET are presented in a Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) format, where candidates must select the most appropriate answer from the four alternatives provided.

It is important to note that the validity period of the CTET qualifying certificate for appointment is a lifetime for all categories. There is no restriction on the number of attempts a person can take to acquire a CTET Certificate.

 

Published: 18 Jan 2024, 08:34 PM IST
