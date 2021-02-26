CBSE CTET results 2021 announced. How to check at ctet.nic.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the results of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2021 on its official website."The result of the 14th edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test held on 31 January 2021 conducted by the Central Board of Secondary education has been declared and available at the CTET website ( ctet.nic.in ) and the CBSE website ( cbse.gov.in )," reads the official result notice.

This year, a total of 6,54,299 candidates have cleared the CTET 2021 examination. Out of the total number of qualified candidates, 4,14,798 candidates have qualified the paper-1, and 2,29,501 qualified the paper-2.

Also Read | The limits to India’s privatization push

"The mark sheets of candidates who appeared in the CTET examination in January 2021 will be available in the Digi locker. The qualifying certificate will be uploaded in the Digi locker and the qualified candidates will be provided their login details on their registered mobile number," reads the official result notice.

Here is the direct link to check CTET results 2021.

Steps to check CTET results 2021

Go to ctet.nic.in

Click on the link to check the CTET results

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The CTET results in 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via