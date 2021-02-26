CBSE CTET results 2021 announced. How to check at ctet.nic.in

CBSE CTET results 2021 announced. How to check at ctet.nic.in1 min read . 01:41 PM IST
- This year, a total of 6,54,299 candidates have cleared the CTET 2021 examination
- Candidates can check their result at ctet.nic.in
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the results of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2021 on its official website."The result of the 14th edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test held on 31 January 2021 conducted by the Central Board of Secondary education has been declared and available at the CTET website (ctet.nic.in) and the CBSE website (cbse.gov.in)," reads the official result notice.
This year, a total of 6,54,299 candidates have cleared the CTET 2021 examination. Out of the total number of qualified candidates, 4,14,798 candidates have qualified the paper-1, and 2,29,501 qualified the paper-2.
"The mark sheets of candidates who appeared in the CTET examination in January 2021 will be available in the Digi locker. The qualifying certificate will be uploaded in the Digi locker and the qualified candidates will be provided their login details on their registered mobile number," reads the official result notice.
Here is the direct link to check CTET results 2021.
Steps to check CTET results 2021
